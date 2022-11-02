Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.98% from the company’s current price.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $119.36 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $123.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.05. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,085.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,853 shares of company stock worth $4,103,300 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,114.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 759,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after buying an additional 670,415 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,251,000 after buying an additional 426,675 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $36,508,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,199,000 after buying an additional 354,914 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.