Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0227 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,241. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 164.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 135.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 72,058 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

