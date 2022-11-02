National Western Life Group, Inc. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

National Western Life Group stock opened at $200.51 on Wednesday. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $166.94 and a one year high of $236.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.91.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.70 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter.

NWLI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Western Life Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

