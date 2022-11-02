National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AEM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of AEM opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $2,473,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 154,451 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 68,485 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $11,367,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

