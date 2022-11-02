NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $53.59

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and traded as low as $52.65. NASB Financial shares last traded at $52.65, with a volume of 948 shares.

NASB Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $390.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.19 million during the quarter.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

