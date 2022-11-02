MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in MSCI were worth $46,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI Announces Dividend

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $470.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $441.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.25.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

