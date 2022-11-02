Moog (MOG.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moog stock opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. Moog has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.38. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

