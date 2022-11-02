Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.19-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.37-$8.53 EPS.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance
NYSE MAA opened at $157.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 92.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
