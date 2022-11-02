MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:CXH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. 36,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $87,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $64,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

