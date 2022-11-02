MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:CXH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. 36,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $10.38.
Institutional Trading of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
