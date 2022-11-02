MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. 61,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,291. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Income Municipal Trust

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 527.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 366,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 307,683 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 299,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 185.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 191,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 128,755 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

