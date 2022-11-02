MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CXE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. 61,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,291. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.
Institutional Trading of MFS High Income Municipal Trust
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods for Its Dividend; But How About Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.