Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average is $79.11.

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 6.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $479,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

