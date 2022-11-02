Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 20.86%.

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Meridian has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $187.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meridian in the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Meridian by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Meridian by 94.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

