Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 20.86%.
Shares of MRBK stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Meridian has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $187.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.
Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.
