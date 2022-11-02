Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 20.86%.

Meridian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38. Meridian has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Meridian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

