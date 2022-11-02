Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.93-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.93-$2.10 EPS.
Mercury Systems Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.63. 442,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,845. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.96, a P/E/G ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.89. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $289.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Mercury Systems news, Director Howard L. Lance purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $47,909.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,072.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard L. Lance bought 5,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,431 shares of company stock worth $969,190. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mercury Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 50.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
