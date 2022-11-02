Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Mercury General has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 34 years. Mercury General has a payout ratio of 124.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Mercury General to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 158.8%.

Mercury General Price Performance

Shares of MCY traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.06. 899,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. Mercury General has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Mercury General

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mercury General by 20.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,106,000 after acquiring an additional 219,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,401,000 after acquiring an additional 126,512 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 57.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 123,382 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 281.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 89,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,287,000 after acquiring an additional 63,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Articles

