Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Medpace by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

Medpace Stock Performance

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $9,571,824.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,080,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,019,039.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 62,516 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,571,824.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,080,720 shares in the company, valued at $931,019,039.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137 over the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEDP opened at $222.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.86 and its 200-day moving average is $155.05. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $235.72.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.