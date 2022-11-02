Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.30

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30.
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
