Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,249 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $100.30. 251,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,681,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $254.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average is $89.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 596,846 shares of company stock valued at $59,973,293. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

