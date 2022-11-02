McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 2.36% of McGrath RentCorp worth $43,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth $108,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $168,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average of $82.74. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $97.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

