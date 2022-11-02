Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLPGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 78.5% per year over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMLP stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 325,461 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

