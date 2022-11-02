Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 78.5% per year over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMLP stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 325,461 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Featured Articles

