Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.20-$10.64 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.20-10.64 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $145.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $174.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.14. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.07.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,027 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 88,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

