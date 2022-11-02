Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.20-$10.64 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.20-10.64 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $145.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.07. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $174.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several research firms recently weighed in on VAC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.75.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after buying an additional 96,027 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 88,403 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 21.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

