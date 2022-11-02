Markel Corp Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 223.6% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $82.20. The company had a trading volume of 289,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,895,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average is $85.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

