Marchex (MCHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Marchex to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 million. On average, analysts expect Marchex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marchex Stock Up 4.3 %

MCHX stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marchex in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marchex stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Marchex worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marchex

(Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Featured Articles

