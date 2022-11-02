Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.13 and traded as low as C$0.81. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 740,448 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOZ shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.84.

Marathon Gold Trading Down 8.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of C$296.82 million and a PE ratio of -23.53.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Analysts predict that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director James Kitchener Gowans bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,592.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 225,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,804.54.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Further Reading

