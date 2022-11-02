Maple (MPL) Price Down 8.8% This Week

Maple (MPL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, Maple has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $14.15 or 0.00069298 BTC on exchanges. Maple has a market cap of $54.82 million and $721,791.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003113 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.89 or 0.31098388 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012146 BTC.
About Maple
Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Maple
