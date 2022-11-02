Manitex International (MNTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, analysts expect Manitex International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Manitex International Stock Performance
MNTX opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15.
Institutional Trading of Manitex International
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet cut Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Manitex International Company Profile
Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.
