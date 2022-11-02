Manitex International (MNTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, analysts expect Manitex International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MNTX opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

