Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $360.88 million and $139,147.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,428.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008018 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00041605 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00044241 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004838 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00253595 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005618 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $128,766.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

