Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $358.44 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $358.44 million and approximately $231,397.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,156.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007735 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019796 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00039705 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00042592 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022812 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004905 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00246567 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005764 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $148,480.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.