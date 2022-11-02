Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

