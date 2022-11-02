MagnetGold Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $193.18 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a market cap of $193.18 million and $3,117.00 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

