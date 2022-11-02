Macquarie Begins Coverage on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stock analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.95.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

Microsoft stock opened at $228.17 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

