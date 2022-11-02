Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.69% of EVERTEC worth $44,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in EVERTEC by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

EVTC opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.95. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

