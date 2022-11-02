Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.07% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $53,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 209,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 614.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 31,960 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP opened at $192.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.27 and a 200-day moving average of $192.24. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $91.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

INSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.17.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

