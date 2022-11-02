Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0095 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LZRFY stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LZRFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Localiza Rent a Car from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Localiza Rent a Car from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

