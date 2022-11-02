LINK Price Reaches $34.64 on Top Exchanges (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. LINK has a total market cap of $206.96 million and approximately $432,011.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can now be purchased for about $34.64 or 0.00171774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LINK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,180.62 or 0.30498220 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011911 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.