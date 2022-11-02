Linear Reaches Market Cap of $76.80 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, Linear has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $76.80 million and approximately $246,312.00 worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

