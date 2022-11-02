Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 8.4 %
LSCC opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.25. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSCC. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.
