Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 8.4 %

LSCC opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.25. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSCC. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,165,472.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,590.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,165,472.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,590.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,028.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,478 shares of company stock worth $4,413,708 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

