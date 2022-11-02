Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 147 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average of $83.97. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

