Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Lamb Weston has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Lamb Weston has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.46. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $87.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $863,314 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.