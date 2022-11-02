Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Lamb Weston has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Lamb Weston has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.46. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $87.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $863,314 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

