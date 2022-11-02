Lake Street Capital Cuts Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $250.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.50.

NYSE:INSP opened at $192.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -119.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.24. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. Research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

