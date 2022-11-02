Kokoswap (KOKO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,004.00

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00003626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $191.03 million and $30,004.00 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kokoswap has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,346.27 or 0.31108329 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012150 BTC.

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

