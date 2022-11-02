KOK Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $91.60 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20,506.65 or 1.00002166 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008041 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00040828 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 82% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00044328 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022644 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.17871372 USD and is down -6.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,029,520.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

