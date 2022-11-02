KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 72,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 420,293 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $10.01.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Get KKR Acquisition Holdings I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Acquisition Holdings I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Company Profile

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.