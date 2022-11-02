Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-$0.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$150.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of KTCC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. 6,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,198. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75.

Key Tronic ( NASDAQ:KTCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.21 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

