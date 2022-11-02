Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

Kennametal has a payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kennametal to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Kennametal Stock Down 6.8 %

KMT opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. Kennametal has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kennametal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

