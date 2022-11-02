Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-$8.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $890.00 million-$896.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.24 million. Kadant also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.90-$2.07 EPS.

Kadant Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KAI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,399. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. Kadant has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.04.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $221.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.37 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kadant will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

KAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,931.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,931.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kadant during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Kadant during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kadant by 88.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

