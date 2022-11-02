John M. Evans Sells 30,000 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Rating) CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $43.60. 865,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.82. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.06. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 277433.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

