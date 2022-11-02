John M. Evans Sells 30,000 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $43.60. 865,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.82. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.06. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 277433.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.