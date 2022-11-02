John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of HPF traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.76. 36,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,745. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

Insider Activity at John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $45,580.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPF. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.