Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0780 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $132.68 million and $127,397.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,478.90 or 1.00017128 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008033 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00040836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00044238 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022632 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0782963 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $119,042.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

